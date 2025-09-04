Kazakhstan and United States discuss expansion of investment cooperation

The delegation included 25 American companies, among them Apple, Boeing, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Bechtel, Honeywell, Mastercard, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Meta, Ericsson, John Deere (Eurasia Group), Plug and Play Tech Center, Mayer Brown, and others.

Chairman Ospankulov noted that the United States remains a key investment partner of Kazakhstan: more than 600 American companies successfully operate in the country, with accumulated U.S. investments exceeding 60 billion US dollars, forming a solid foundation for launching new joint projects in priority sectors.

“We are interested in scaling cooperation with American investors in energy and processing, critical minerals, agro-industrial complex, digital economy, and logistics. Kazakhstan demonstrates steady growth and offers a predictable regulatory environment, “one-stop shop” tools, and contractual mechanisms that support projects throughout their entire life cycle,” he emphasized.

In turn, Khush Choksi highlighted the strong interest of American businesses in Kazakhstan, stressing the potential of projects in infrastructure, industrialization, innovation, and sustainable technologies, as well as Kazakhstan’s significance as a hub partner along the Middle Corridor.

During the meeting, a number of American companies presented their intentions and initiatives for localization and expansion of their presence in Kazakhstan – ranging from machinery and food industry to fintech services and industrial technologies. In particular, discussions included localization of John Deere agricultural machinery in Kostanay, PepsiCo’s snack production project, manufacturing and assembly of high-tech products, and development of payment infrastructure.

Following the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan and the United States are ready to expand investment cooperation and form new joint projects capable of strengthening the strategic character of bilateral relations.

To note, Kazakhstan plans to attract KZT 150 bln in investments in housing and public utilities.