Kazakhstan and UNDP strengthen ecosystem conservation cooperation

The sides focused on the current state and prospects for the development of joint projects aimed at the development of the country’s agriculture and preservation of ecosystems.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan, in partnership with the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, is implementing the UNDP–GEF project Promotion of sustainable agricultural production system and conservation of landscape ecosystems in North Kazakhstan.

The project is aimed at supporting the large‑scale introduction of efficient land management technologies and environmental protection approaches, promoting green production and supply chains, reducing the degradation of productive agricultural lands, and preserving valuable ecosystems in North Kazakhstan.

Sustainable land‑use practices and ecosystem management approaches will be tested and piloted within the framework of the project. The results will be used in decision‑making at both national and regional levels, helping to improve the effectiveness of state policy in agriculture and environmental protection.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation and agreed to actively implement joint projects aimed at advancing sustainable agricultural development and ecological security in Kazakhstan.

