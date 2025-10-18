Kazakhstan and TURKPA focus on widening parliamentary cooperation

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the Assembly and reviewed the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held on October 7 this year in Gabala.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed confidence that the results of the Gabala Summit will contribute to the implementation of joint projects within TURKPA. He also emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening the parliamentary dimension of Turkic cooperation. “Today, TURKPA occupies a special place in the system of Turkic integration, serving as an important platform for enhancing inter-parliamentary dialogue and coordinating legislative initiatives among our countries,” he noted.

Secretary General Hasan briefed the Minister on the current activities of TURKPA, which is chaired by Kazakhstan this year, and shared his plans for the further development of the Assembly.

TURKPA is a parliamentary organization of Turkic-speaking states established on November 21, 2008, at the initiative of Kazakhstan. The member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

The chairmanship of TURKPA rotates annually among the member states in alphabetical order based on the English alphabet. At the 14th Plenary Session of TURKPA, held on June 12, 2025, in Astana, the chairmanship passed from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan.