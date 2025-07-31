Kazakhstan and Türkiye to sign agreement on cooperation on UN mission in Lebanon

The agreement aims to define the obligations of the parties.

According to the document, the Kazakh military personnel will be deployed along with staff officer positions on the naval ships.

The rotation period for Kazakh military personnel serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is six months. They will be replaced twice a year in April and October.

The Kazakh military personnel will arrive at the Port of Mersin, Türkiye, to board a military ship during the period agreed upon by the parties before the rotation.

The Kazakh military personnel shall comply with UN requirements and instructions applicable to the UNIFIL mission area of responsibility.

This Resolution enters into force on the day it is signed.

As earlier reported, the countries signed 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents.