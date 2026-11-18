Initiated by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the program focuses on three strategic areas: water diplomacy, basin planning, and strengthening scientific and human resource capacities.

During the talks, Nurzhigitov highlighted the importance of the BPCA program in building trust, promoting dialogue, and strengthening cooperation among Central Asian countries on water resource management.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry

The sides also discussed opportunities for Kazakhstani specialized organizations and experts to participate in joint projects aimed at introducing innovative water management technologies, developing surface water monitoring and accounting systems, improving water-use efficiency, and strengthening the professional capacity of specialists in the water sector.

We are convinced that continued partnership with Switzerland will contribute to strengthening regional cooperation and advancing practical solutions for sustainable water resource management. Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation not only within existing regional programs but also through the implementation of new joint initiatives. In particular, cooperation in the digitalization of water management and improving the operational efficiency of hydraulic infrastructure offers promising opportunities, said Nurzhigitov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Switzerland deepen partnership on nuclear safety and waste management.