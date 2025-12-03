Kazakhstan and Swiss businesses focus on agro-industrial complex development

The main objective of the meetings was to discuss specific investment projects and the prospects for Swiss company’s participation in the development and modernization of Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and agro-industrial complex.

Tobias Markert, CEO of EuroAirport, one of Europe’s key transport hubs, expressed readiness to develop new cargo and transit air routes between Asia and Europe involving Kazakhstan’s aviation infrastructure, as well as interest in cooperation in airport management.

At the meeting with Eduard Sigrist, Senior Vice President of MSC, a substantive discussion was held on the prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s port and logistics infrastructure and further integration of the country into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. MSC, one of the world leaders in maritime and container shipping, is considering opportunities to invest in expanding port capacity, developing terminal facilities, and railway routes connecting Khorgos to the Caspian.

Tadashi Iwanaga, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kanadevia Inova, one of the global leaders in “green” technologies, presented projects on waste-to-energy conversion involving international financial institutions. The company has extensive experience and has successfully implemented similar projects in major cities across Europe and Asia.

Independent entrepreneur and investor Rolande Bartholet, representing Schnellstrom, proposed cooperation in creating energy storage systems, developing industrial energy infrastructure, and localizing technological solutions in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that mutually beneficial cooperation opens significant potential for technology transfer and expansion of investment projects involving Swiss participation.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of modern waste processing technologies, development of alternative energy, improving the efficiency of energy and tourism infrastructure, and modernization of the agro-industrial complex.

The meetings clearly demonstrated the high interest of Swiss businesses in Kazakhstan and their readiness to implement joint projects in key economic sectors. Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to creating favorable conditions for investors, actively adopting advanced technologies and solutions, thereby strengthening its position as a strategically important trade and economic partner of Switzerland.

Noteworthy, a Swiss company to invest over $700 million in Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector.