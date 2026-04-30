Kazakhstan and S. Korea ready to deepen comprehensive cooperation

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Special attention was given to joint projects in industry, energy, automotive, education, and healthcare.

Ambassador Issenali emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to improving the investment climate and creating favorable conditions for business.

South Korean companies expressed strong interest in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan and strengthening partnerships with local organizations.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to develop comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation further, highlighting the growing importance of Kazakhstan–South Korea economic ties.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov visited the Kingdom of Denmark. He headed a high-level interagency delegation that comprised Vice Minister of Agriculture AmangaliyBerdalin, as well as representatives of state bodies and leading financial institutions, including Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest, the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund, and Kazakh Invest.