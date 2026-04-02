Kazakhstan and Russia sign agreement on development of unmanned transport
09:26, 2 April 2026
The Transport Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation at the International Transport and Logistics Forum to advance unmanned transport and digital technologies in the transport sector, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazakh Transport Ministry, the agreement regulates cooperation in the digitalization of the transport industry, the introduction of autonomous (unmanned) technologies, and the transition to electronic formats for permits and shipping documents.
The two sides also plan to exchange expertise and information, organize joint events, and train specialists to work with modern digital technologies.
Notably, Kazakhstan and Russia jointly implement 122 major projects worth USD 25 bln.