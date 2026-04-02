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    Kazakhstan and Russia sign agreement on development of unmanned transport

    09:26, 2 April 2026

    The Transport Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation at the International Transport and Logistics Forum to advance unmanned transport and digital technologies in the transport sector, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan and Russia sign agreement on development of unmanned transport
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    According to Kazakh Transport Ministry, the agreement regulates cooperation in the digitalization of the transport industry, the introduction of autonomous (unmanned) technologies, and the transition to electronic formats for permits and shipping documents.

    The two sides also plan to exchange expertise and information, organize joint events, and train specialists to work with modern digital technologies.

    Notably, Kazakhstan and Russia jointly implement 122 major projects worth USD 25 bln.

    Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan and Russia Transport Government of Kazakhstan Government Logistics Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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