Kazakhstan and Russia Foreign Ministries sign cooperation plan for 2027–2028
Following talks in Astana between Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ministries of Foreign Affairs approved a plan of activities for cooperation for 2027–2028, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Yermek Kosherbayev said Kazakhstan and Russia established solid traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and close trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.
He highlighted the importance of trust-based dialogue between the leaders of both countries, noting the Kazakh President’s state visit to Russia in November. He emphasized the upcoming visit of President Putin to Kazakhstan is regarded as an important stage of bilateral cooperation this year.
He also added Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade partners, with bilateral trade exceeding 27 billion US dollars last year.
They also debated cooperation in energy, transport, logistics, industry, digitalization, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges, the regional and international agenda.
Both sides reaffirmed readiness for close coordination in international and regional organizations.
Following the meeting, the parties signed the 2027–2028 cooperation plan, which is expected to further strengthen the Kazakhstan–Russia strategic partnership and alliance.