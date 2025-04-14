Kazakhstan and Pakistan keen to boost energy cooperation

During the meeting, the parties held an in-depth discussion on the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Pakistani partnership, and exchanged views on key issues of the international agenda.

Special attention was given to the schedule of planned bilateral visits and events at various levels throughout the current year. The parties noted the positive dynamics of high-level contacts.

In this context, the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation was emphasized, as it plays a key role in advancing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides highlighted the need to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and economic relations, as well as transit and transport connectivity.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Pakistan had pledged to deepen bilateral ties.