Kazakhstan and OECD map out climate cooperation

The two sides reviewed climate policy, decarbonization, the development of an emissions trading system, carbon pricing, and transboundary carbon regulation.

"We highly value cooperation with the OECD as a vital platform for introducing modern standards of public policy in climate, environmental protection, sustainable development and the green economy," the minister said. "The Organization's expert support on climate change adaptation, sustainable infrastructure development, and improving environmental regulation is of particular importance for us."

Photo: gov.kz

The minister proposed expanding cooperation in the circular economy as part of drafting the 2027–2030 Kazakhstan-OECD Action Plan. This includes solid waste recycling projects, eco-tourism development, public hearings, and efforts to tackle challenges posed by the shallowing of the Caspian Sea.

Discussions also focused on the Water–Energy–Land Nexus project, which aligns with the objectives outlined in Kazakhstan's 2024–2030 Concept for Transition to a Green Economy.

The interlocutors also considered the climate and environmental sustainability of the infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), known as the Middle Corridor.

To assess the route's environmental and climate sustainability, Kazakhstan regularly monitors seawater quality and hydrochemical indicators at 50 coastal points.

Concluding the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue cooperating on climate policy, sustainable infrastructure, and environmental regulation.

As previously reported, a new OECD report, An Overview of Global Biodiversity Finance, found that biodiversity finance is increasing across public and private sources.