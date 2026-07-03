Kazakhstan and Norway discuss expanding bilateral ties

The consultations brought together Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arman Issetov, and a Norwegian delegation led by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Eivind Vad Petersson.

Welcoming the Norwegian delegation, Issetov underscored the importance of further strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between Astana and Oslo. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to advancing a mutually beneficial partnership with Norway.

The discussions covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues, with both sides exchanging views on key international developments and regional challenges. Particular attention was given to boosting economic cooperation, promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue, and strengthening coordination within multilateral organizations.

The Norwegian State Secretary praised the positive momentum in bilateral relations, describing Kazakhstan as an important partner for Norway in Central Asia. He noted that the two countries share similar positions on many issues on the multilateral agenda and expressed support for continued cooperation.

At the conclusion of the consultations, both sides agreed to maintain close dialogue between their foreign ministries.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached 169.2 million US dollars in 2025, including 7.8 million US dollars in Kazakh exports and 161.4 million US dollars in imports from Norway. Since 2005, Norway's gross inflow of foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan has totaled 1.6 billion US dollars.