Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan debate use of waterworks facilities

1st Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov headed the Kazakh delegation, while the Kyrgyz delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry - Director of Water Resources Service Almaz Jeenaliev.

The session focused on strengthening cooperation in the management, maintenance, and equitable use of shared water infrastructure.

As earlier reported, the 90th session of the Interstate Coordination Water Management Commission of Central Asian countries took place at the close of August in Kazakhstan. The Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said the projected climatic deterioration and water shortage in the coming year will urge Central Asian countries to take coordinated actions and strictly observe the agreements achieved.