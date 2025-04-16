Kazakhstan and Kuwait eye strengthening energy and agriculture cooperation

Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan held meetings with the Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar and Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Imad Al-Zaid.

With the head of KFAED, they discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation in the field of sustainable development, financing of infrastructure and socially important projects in Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the possibilities of attracting the Fund’s resources to projects in the field of energy, water supply and agriculture.

With the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, interlocutors exchanged views on the activation of bilateral trade, stimulating business activity and creating favorable conditions for contacts between business circles of the two countries. Strengthening cooperation in sectors such as the agro-industrial complex, raw materials processing, transportation and logistics were discussed.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister told the interlocutors in detail about the investment potential of Kazakhstan and the Government’s measures to improve the investment climate and invited Kuwaiti investors to implement several major projects in the country.

“Kazakhstan remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment in Central Asia. We are ready to provide comprehensive support to Kuwaiti investors interested in the realization of joint projects,” said Minister Nurtleu.

The Kuwaiti side expressed interest in exchange of business delegations to study potential investment projects.

The head of KFAED also confirmed his participation in the upcoming Astana International Forum, which will be held on May 29-30, 2025.

Notably, Kazakhstan will export its IT products to Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Kuwait.