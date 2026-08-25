Kazakhstan and Italy discuss stable CPC operations and Europe’s energy security

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership, as well as cooperation between the two countries within multilateral formats, including the “C5-Italy” and “B5-Italy” dialogue platforms.

One of the main topics of the talks was energy security and ensuring the stable and safe operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a key route for supplying Kazakh oil to international markets. Both parties emphasized the strategic importance of its uninterrupted operation for Europe’s sustainable energy supply.

At the conclusion of the conversation, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the Kazakh-Italian partnership and maintaining regular contacts at various levels.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Moldova eye deeper economic cooperation.