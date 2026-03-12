Kazakhstan and Indonesia discuss prospects to enhance bilateral ties

The talks focused on ways to further strengthen political dialogue, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as topical issues of the international agenda.

During the meeting, Abdykarimov spoke about on the process of constitutional and socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan and highlighted the key provisions of the draft of the country’s new Constitution, a nationwide referendum on which is set to take place on March 15, 2026.

Both sides expressed their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further developing a mutually beneficial partnership between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade is poised for growth after the EAEU-Indonesia FTA.