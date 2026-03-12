Kazakhstan and Indonesia discuss prospects to enhance bilateral ties
The current state and prospects of Kazakh–Indonesian cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Indonesia Serzhan Abdykarimov and newly-appointed Director General of Asia, Pacific, and Africa of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Santo Darmosumarto, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The talks focused on ways to further strengthen political dialogue, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as topical issues of the international agenda.
During the meeting, Abdykarimov spoke about on the process of constitutional and socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan and highlighted the key provisions of the draft of the country’s new Constitution, a nationwide referendum on which is set to take place on March 15, 2026.
Both sides expressed their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further developing a mutually beneficial partnership between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade is poised for growth after the EAEU-Indonesia FTA.