Kazakhstan and Illinois boost innovation cooperation

The expo served as a platform to discuss trade, investment, innovation, and international business cooperation.

Meetings with Kazakh entrepreneurs active in the U.S. in logistics, finance, legal services, digital technologies, and consulting, showcasing their role in strengthening bilateral ties were held as part of the forum.

Consul General Rauan Tleulin met with Illinois officials and business leaders, including Susana Mendoza, Illinois State Comptroller, Margo Markopoulos, Deputy Director at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Jessica Andujar-Redman, EVP of Business Development at World Business Chicago.

Discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation, attracting U.S. companies to projects in Kazakhstan, and developing interregional ties.

The parties identified promising areas for cooperation, including agribusiness, manufacturing, logistics, digital technologies, and innovation.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in deepening trade and investment partnerships.