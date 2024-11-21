Kazakhstan and Hungary sign Joint Statement

Photo credit: Akorda

The members of the official delegations of Kazakhstan and Hungary signed the following documents:

The memorandum on mutual understanding on cooperation between the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on consular issues;

The agreement on cooperation between Samryk Kazyna Foundation and Hungarian National Capital Holding on the development of joint investment projects;

The tripartite framework agreement between the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Invest, and UBM Group on the development of projects in the compound feed and premix industry;

The memorandum on cooperation between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan), L.A.C. Holding (Hungary) и Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd (China);

The memorandum on expansion of cooperation between KazMunayGas National Company and Hungarian MOL Group;

The memorandum on mutual understanding in banking operations between the Kazakh Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and the National Bank of Hungary.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

To note, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Hungary.

As part of his state visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Roundtable.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok held a meeting in the format of a working dinner.

President Tokayev also had a meeting with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received an official welcome in Hungary.

What are the future prospects for developing relations, and what connects Kazakhstan and Hungary? Find out more in the analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.