Kazakhstan and Great Britain debate visa, migration procedures

During the meeting, the Director of the Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azamat Aubekov, and the newly appointed Regional Consular Director for Europe and Central Asia of the British Foreign Office, Louise Ellis, discussed a wide range of issues, including the protection of the rights of the interests of citizens of both countries, the improvement of visa and migration procedures.

Particular attention was paid to ensuring the rights of Kazakh citizens temporarily working in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Aubekov informed the British colleague about the measures of Kazakhstan to develop conditions for attracting highly qualified specialists and digital nomads. In this context, information was presented on Neo Nomad Visa and Digital Nomad Visa, which provide foreign citizens with new opportunities for long-term stay and work in Kazakhstan.

The parties noted the high level of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and expressed readiness to further strengthen the partnership. Following the consultations, agreements were reached to continue joint work on current and topical issues on the agenda.

As stated before, London hosted last month the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-UK Strategic Dialogue, during which a memorandum was signed to protect the rights of Kazakh citizens working in the UK under the seasonal workers program.