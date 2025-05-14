Kazakhstan and France eye deepening strategic partnership and expanding ties

The talks focused on the state and prospects of Kazakh-French cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as investment and education projects.

The ministers highlighted the outcomes of the two countries’ interaction last year, noting the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France in November 2024.

Both officials expressed mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding ties between Astana and Paris.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan and France are keen to expand cooperation in energy and critical raw materials.