Kazakhstan and Bulgaria pledge to develop new investment projects

The Head of State said in his statement for the mass media that today’s talks were fruitful since Kazakhstan and Bulgaria achieved certain agreements. In particular, the two states focus on expanding trade and economic, and investment ties. Some 60 Bulgarian companies operate in Kazakhstan so far. Nevertheless, the economic potential of the countries is higher. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the parties agreed to work on new investment projects meeting the interests of the two nations.

The Presidents underlined the importance of the development of joint projects in renewable energy, green energy, nuclear sector, digitalization, innovations, AI, space industry, agriculture, healthcare, cultural and humanitarian ties and tourism.

The Kazakh leader said attention was paid to the development of the transport and logistics sector. To date, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor has become one of the strategic trade routes, so the parties agreed to consider Bulgaria’s Varna and Burgas ports joining the corridor.

To this end, the Head of State offered to set up a working group for cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere.