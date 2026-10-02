Kazakhstan and Belarus sign agreements worth over USD 100 mln

The minister said during the official visit, the sides debated strengthening trade and economic ties. Over the first seven months of 2026, exports grew by over 35%.

He announced the countries inked contracts worth over 100 million US dollars, including industrial cooperation projects and car deliveries to Belarus.

In particular, Hyundai Trans Auto LLP is set to supply 790 units of commercial vehicles to Belarusian company RCM LLC in 2027-2028 under a contract valued at at least 30 million US dollars.

According to the Trade Ministry, the confirmed export potential of Kazakh vehicle manufacturers in the Belarusian market reaches up to 4,500 units annually.

The parties also agreed on supplies of Kazakh beverages and other products to Belarus.

The ministry noted that industrial cooperation and mutual trade deliveries remain among the key areas of bilateral economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus.