Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to resume passenger ferry services on Caspian Sea

This was announced by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel. According to the diplomat, the Kazakh side had proposed to Azerbaijan resuming passenger ferry services on the Kuryk Port – Baku Port – Kuryk Port route. The service operated until 2020, when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alim Bayel noted that before the service was suspended, approximately 1,500 passengers per year used the ferry connection across the Caspian Sea. He expressed confidence that even more people would be interested in travelling along this route in the coming period. The resumption of the ferry service will give impetus to the development of passenger connectivity between the two countries, increase tourism exchanges, and expand the opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor.

The Ambassador said that the Azerbaijani side has supported Kazakhstan’s proposal. The transport authorities of the two countries have now begun work aimed at restoring passenger services as soon as possible.

Today, 37 air flights are carried out between Baku and Kazakh cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau and Atyrau.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discussed TITR development, non-resource exports expansion.