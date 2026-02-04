Kazakhstan and Austria to strengthen fight against illegal migration
11:24, 4 February 2026
The Kazakh Majilis proceeded to the draft law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Austria on readmission and transit of people residing unlawfully, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to deputy Shenzhanna Imasheva, the agreement was concluded on February 28, 2025, in Astana.
The document regulates readmission and transit of people who violated national legislation in Kazakhstan and Austria. The ratification will create favorable conditions for cooperation between the two countries and raise the efficiency of the fight against illicit migration.
Earlier, the Majilis ratified the Readmission Agreement between Kazakhstan and France, signed on November 2, 2024, in Paris.