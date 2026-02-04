Kazakhstan and Austria to strengthen fight against illegal migration

According to deputy Shenzhanna Imasheva, the agreement was concluded on February 28, 2025, in Astana.

The document regulates readmission and transit of people who violated national legislation in Kazakhstan and Austria. The ratification will create favorable conditions for cooperation between the two countries and raise the efficiency of the fight against illicit migration.

Earlier, the Majilis ratified the Readmission Agreement between Kazakhstan and France, signed on November 2, 2024, in Paris.