Kazakhstan and Austria explore new avenues for trade and investments

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the issues of bilateral partnership, stressing the importance of further comprehensive development of Kazakh‑Austrian relations in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They also noted the key role of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation and the Business Council in strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

In this context, the Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation in the field of energy, mechanical engineering, the agro-industrial complex and infrastructure.

In turn, Ambassador Bacher expressed the interest in maintaining dynamic bilateral and multilateral engagement between Kazakhstan and Austria.

Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and active dialogue within the framework of upcoming visits and joint events.

