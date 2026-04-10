Kazakhstan and Armenia sign final protocol of consular consultations

The Kazakh delegation was led by director of the consular service department Azamat Aubekov and the Armenian side was represented by head of the consular department Artur Petrosyan.

Officials from relevant agencies also attended the consultations.

Those present reviewed the current consular agenda, implementation of agreements on travel and stay procedures for citizens and cooperation in migration issues, building on accords signed in April 2024.

Following the meeting, the final protocol of consultations was signed, formalizing agreements were reached, and priority areas for further interagency cooperation were outlined.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen their partnership in the interests of their citizens and business communities.

As written before, dDuring an official visit to Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met on Thursday with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.