Kazakhstan and Afghanistan reaffirm commitment to further strengthen trade cooperation

During the conversation, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of engagement in trade, logistics, education, and regional security.

Special attention was given to the development of transport infrastructure, including the Trans-Afghan Railway project, seen as a key initiative aimed at enhancing regional trade.

Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to support humanitarian programs focused on improving food security, ensuring access to medical services and education in Afghanistan.

The Afghan side expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided and highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to international efforts in country’s recovery, and fully supported the establishment of the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The parties agreed to continue a constructive dialogue and comprehensive cooperation to successfully implement the outlined plans.

