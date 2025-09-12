Kazakhstan among top teams at World Boxing Championships

Following the previous competition days, Team Kazakhstan guaranteed eight medals – five in the men’s events and three in the women’s. These are Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg), Nataliya Bogdanova (70 kg), Eldana Talipova (+80 kg), Mahmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) and Aibek Oralbay (+90 kg).

On September 12, two more athletes advanced to the semi-final, ensuring additional medals.

In the women’s 48 kg category, two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay defeated Ukrainian boxer Anna Okhota to secure her fifth World Championship medal. She will face Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan in the semi-final on September 13.

In the men’s 50 kg division, Sanzhar Tashkenbay confidently overwhelmed Singh Mandengbam of India. He will next face Alejandro Claro of Cuba for a place in the final.