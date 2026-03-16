Kazakhstan allocates over 250bn KZT to farmers for 2026 sowing campaign

The early financing program for the 2026 spring fieldwork season continues, with applications having started in October 2025. The final interest rate for agricultural producers is set at 5% per annum.

The program currently includes 3,534 agricultural producers with a total financing pool of 519 billion tenge. So far, 2,936 applications worth 288 billion tenge have been financed, covering more than 3 million hectares of sown areas.

At the same time, the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan guarantees covering up to 85% of the loan amount. Currently, 753 guarantees have been issued for loans totaling 111.5 billion tenge.

Applications for the Ken Dala 2 program were launched on October 1 last year in accordance with the Head of State’s instructions to ensure timely and efficient spring fieldwork.

The early financing allows farmers to prepare for the 2026 sowing campaign in advance, including purchasing fuel and lubricants at favorable prices, acquiring mineral fertilizers, repairing agricultural machinery and building up seed reserves.

Preferential financing supports spring fieldwork preparation and implementation, as well as the harvesting campaign and seasonal costs. The funds are provided through the branch network of Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC and partner financial institutions across the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that annual grain processing in Kazakhstan reaches 5 million tons.