Kazakhstan allocates over 122 billion tenge in recycling fees to waste management projects

With the ministry’s support, Zhasyl Damu joint-stock company is funding initiatives that include the construction of new recycling facilities, the establishment of waste sorting complexes, and the purchase of specialized equipment.

A total of 67 projects, worth 440 billion tenge, have been approved by the Investment Headquarters under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Of these, 34 have already received funding.

Among the funded initiatives, six projects involve the construction of municipal solid waste sorting facilities with a combined annual capacity of 650,000 tons. Another 18 projects focus on expanding recycling capacity by a total of 435,000 tons per year, while 10 projects provide for the purchase of 177 units of specialized equipment.

As of now, 15 projects have been commissioned. Their implementation has resulted in the purchase of 131 units of specialized equipment, the launch of waste sorting lines with a combined annual capacity of 290,000 tons, and the commissioning of recycling facilities capable of processing 19,300 tons of waste annually.

The largest share of funding has been allocated to projects in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions. Initiatives are also being implemented in Atyrau, Akmola, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions, as well as Astana, Shymkent, and other parts of the country.

The projects cover nearly all major areas of the waste management sector, including the recycling of waste paper, PET bottles, used car tires, and other waste materials. They also involve modernizing existing facilities and upgrading fleets of specialized equipment.

Work on new projects is ongoing. Several initiatives are currently at different stages of review, approval, and preparation for funding in accordance with established procedures.

Under Kazakhstan’s Environmental Code, recycling fee revenues are allocated to support such initiatives. Their implementation is expected to strengthen the country’s waste management infrastructure, increase recycling volumes, reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, and promote the reuse of secondary raw materials in the economy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would build waste-to-energy plants.