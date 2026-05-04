Kazakhstan allocates 1.8bn tenge to repair Ridder's heating system and TPP

As reported by primeminister.kz, the funds will be used to upgrade heating networks and repair equipment at the local thermal power plant (TPP) in preparation for the 2026-2027 heating season.

The financing comes from the government reserve in line with the President’s directive. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The project includes the overhaul of 12 of the most deteriorated sections of the heating network, as well as repairs to boiler units No. 5 and No. 6 at the Ridder TPP.

These measures are expected to improve the stability and reliability of the city's heating supply, ensuring a smoother and more dependable heating season for the residents.

As written before, in 2026, Kazakhstan plans to attract 1.1 trillion tenge to upgrade its utility infrastructure, addressing wear rates that exceed 40 percent.