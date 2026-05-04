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    Kazakhstan allocates 1.8bn tenge to repair Ridder's heating system and TPP

    11:30, 4 May 2026

    The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated approximately 1.8 billion tenge to repair the heat supply system in the town of Ridder, located in the East Kazakhstan region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to spend 1.8bn tenge on repair of Ridder’s heat supply system and TPP
    Photo credit: East Kazakhstan region's administration

    As reported by primeminister.kz, the funds will be used to upgrade heating networks and repair equipment at the local thermal power plant (TPP) in preparation for the 2026-2027 heating season.

    The financing comes from the government reserve in line with the President’s directive. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

    The project includes the overhaul of 12 of the most deteriorated sections of the heating network, as well as repairs to boiler units No. 5 and No. 6 at the Ridder TPP.

    These measures are expected to improve the stability and reliability of the city's heating supply, ensuring a smoother and more dependable heating season for the residents.   

    As written before, in 2026, Kazakhstan plans to attract 1.1 trillion tenge to upgrade its utility infrastructure, addressing wear rates that exceed 40 percent.

       

    Regions East Kazakhstan region Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Utilities
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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