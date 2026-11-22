The agreement was reached during a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee, and Hassan Boulfelfel, Director General of Algeria’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), on the sidelines of the Seventh ICAO World Air Transport Conference in Montreal.

Following the talks, the aviation authorities of the two countries signed a memorandum outlining the framework for expanding air connectivity, including the possibility of operating up to 14 weekly services by designated carriers on each side.

In addition, Kazakhstan and Algeria initialed a draft air services agreement aimed at creating the legal foundation for launching regular flights between the two countries.