The parties agreed to cooperate on aviation workforce development and work toward opening a Kent State University branch campus in Kazakhstan.

Kent State University is recognized for its extensive experience in aviation education. Its aviation programs hold international accreditation, and the university operates its own airport and training aircraft fleet.

Photo credit: Transport Ministry

According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, the new educational center will focus on training pilots, aviation engineers, technical personnel, and air traffic control specialists not only for Kazakhstan but for the wider Central Asian region.

Zhanasova emphasized that building a highly skilled workforce and introducing advanced international training standards are essential to achieving Kazakhstan’s goal of becoming a leading regional aviation hub.

Photo credit: Transport Ministry

The ministry noted that both sides expressed interest in joint educational projects and agreed to continue discussions on the branch campus’s establishment at the expert level.

Earlier, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) highly praised Kazakhstan’s experience and progress in developing civil aviation.