Kazakhstan aims to diversify its energy export routes - President

The Head of State noted that as a regional economic power, Kazakhstan stands ready to play a leading role in promoting investment and expanding the presence of American business in Central Asia.

“These efforts could gain new momentum through continued cooperation within the C5+ and B5+ formats,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State briefed the roundtable participants on the implementation of Kazakhstan’s economic and political reforms.

“Kazakhstan has set a clear goal: to build a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy, with a strong focus on digital transformation. Our country’s economy plays a key role in the development of the region. American businesses have made a significant contribution to assisting Kazakhstan in reaching this important milestone. In the first eight months of this year, our economy grew by 6.5%. We intend to maintain strong growth rates by carrying out large-scale political and economic reforms,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

The President outlined key areas for further economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.

The first priority, he noted, is the energy sector, which has long been the cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.