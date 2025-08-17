Kazakhstan achieves historic success at XII World Games winning 2 gold, 5 silver medals

Kazakhstan achieved remarkable accomplishments in eight sports sweeping two gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

31 athletes defended the country’s colors at the games.

They won one gold and three silver medals in sambo competitions, one gold, one silver and two bronze in jiu-jitsu, and earned the country’s first bronze in the men’s speed climbing.

The World Games are held every four years. This year, it drew the participation of 3,962 athletes from 114 countries to compete in 34 sports.