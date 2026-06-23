Symbol of friendship: Kazakh yurt installed at Embassy in Belgium

The Kazakhstan Embassy in Belgium is one of the largest in Europe, located in the quiet Uccle district.

The yurt, richly decorated with national ornaments, is now being used by diplomats for working meetings.

Under its shanyrak, Kazakh Ambassador Roman Vassilenko and EU Representative in Kazakhstan Aleska Simkic recorded a joint podcast on bilateral cooperation.

Aleska Simkic emphasized that the yurt symbolizes a new level of trust in Kazakhstan–EU relations, calling it not just a strategic partnership but a “strategic friendship.”

The yurt in Brussels has become more than a cultural symbol — experts see it as a metaphor for modern Kazakhstan–EU ties, blending Eastern hospitality with pragmatic national interests at the heart of European decision-making.

As written before, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Besides, a major roundtable with European business leaders is also planned.

On June 22, President Tokayev held a meeting with European Council President António Costa.