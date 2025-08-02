EN
    Kazakh wrestlers win another 2 medals at Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Poland

    10:23, 2 August 2025

    Kazakh wrestlers have won another two medals at the Wladyslaw Pytlasinski Memorial tournament in Poland, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh wrestlers win another 2 medals at Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in Poland
    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Both awards were clinched in the men's 63kg weight division.

    Bakytzhan Kabdyl reached the final stage, where he lost to Kyrgyz athlete Zholaman Sharshenbekov and took silver medal.

    Seifulla Kurman finished the competition with bronze medal.

    Earlier it was reported, Dias Kaltay and Yerzat Yerlanov won bronze medals in the 72 kg and 97kg finals.

