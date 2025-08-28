Kazakh tenor conquers Italy: Alikhan Zeinolla to debut as Prince in Rossini’s La Cenerentola

The road to this success was far from easy. In early 2025, a large-scale audition was held in Italy, bringing together vocalists from the United States, Latin America, France, Italy, and other countries. In the final round, only two contenders remained – an Italian and a Kazakh tenor. The decisive choice was made by Maestro Leone Magiera, husband of the great Mirella Freni and chair of the jury. It was he who entrusted the key role to the young Kazakhstani singer, noting his unique vocal qualities and artistry.

Rehearsals for the production will begin in November, with the debut performances scheduled for December 2025 – two in Lucca – followed by two more in Ferrara in January 2026. Preparation for the role is already underway: first in Milan, and later in Baku, where the singer travelled immediately after the close of the season at Astana Opera.

“Preparing for any debut is always a great responsibility. Thanks to my professors in Astana and Milan, I feel well equipped for my second debut in Italy. The role of Don Ramiro in Rossini’s La Cenerentola is demanding vocal material, filled with virtuosic coloratura and high notes. Now, alongside my work at my home theatre, I am devoting all my free time to preparing for this role. La Cenerentola is a truly Italian opera, full of complex idiomatic expressions that require meticulous and attentive study,” shared Alikhan Zeinolla.

Zeinolla is becoming increasingly recognised across Europe. In spring 2025, he made history at the “Classics on Palace Square” festival in St Petersburg, becoming the first Kazakh singer to perform at this prestigious venue.

The artist’s career growth is the result of persistent work and constant development. In 2024, Alikhan Zeinolla undertook intensive training at Teatro Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and at the Rossini Academy in Pesaro. That same year he made a successful debut at the world-renowned Rossini Opera Festival in Il viaggio a Reims.

This was followed by an invitation to Romania, where the singer performed the role of Count Almaviva in Il barbiere di Siviglia alongside the renowned Italian buffo bass, Bruno de Simone.

Rossini’s forthcoming La Cenerentola promises to mark yet another milestone in his international career.

