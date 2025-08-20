Kazakh students win 2 gold medals at research competition in China
10:12, 20 August 2025
Students of the Biotechnology Department of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University were named the winners of The 2025 China Belt and Road International Undergraduate Medical Innovation Competition and were awarded gold medals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over 4,000 students from 20 countries presented their researches to the jury of the competition.
Kazakhstan was represented by two teams of the Al Farabi University.
"This victory is a bright example of the students' persistence and hard work, and well-coordinated teamwork. They not only demonstrated their knowledge, but also presented unique ideas, ranking among the authors of the best international projects," a statement from KazNU reads.