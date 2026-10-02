Kazakh students’ satellite launched into orbit aboard Falcon 9

The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, marking the culmination of a years-long project that brought together students, teachers, and space industry specialists from Kazakhstan and abroad.

The project was designed to give students hands-on experience with space technology, allowing them to go beyond classroom learning and take an active role in developing a real satellite.

Photo credit: NIS

Work on NIS PocketQube began in 2019. In 2020, the school opened its NIS Space laboratory and launched a Spacecraft Electronics course for students in grades 7-10.

NIS PocketQube is an ultra-small satellite measuring just 5×5×5 cm and weighing 250 grams. Despite its small size, it is equipped with all the essential systems needed for operation, including control, power supply and radio communication systems, as well as solar panels.

Photo credit: NIS

A total of 17 students contributed to the project, gaining hands-on experience in 3D modeling, electronic circuit board design, microcontroller programming and the development of Python-based data processing algorithms. They took part in every major stage of the satellite’s development, from the initial design and engineering work to preparing the final flight model.

In December 2022, the satellite successfully completed thermal vacuum and mechanical testing at Kazakhstan’s National Space Center.

International cooperation also played a key role in preparing the satellite for launch. With support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece, the satellite underwent final checks in cooperation with a Greek company before being integrated into a launch container provided by UARX. Specialists from Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary and Ghalam also contributed to the project.

Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary said placing NIS PocketQube into orbit marked the culmination of a years-long educational and engineering project that brought together students, teachers, and space industry specialists from Kazakhstan and abroad.

Students will now be able to receive telemetry from the satellite and use the data for research projects in physics, astronomy, programming, and engineering.

To support this work, the school has received a ground station equipped with a receiver, antenna, and computer hardware. The station will allow students to receive satellite data through the international SatNOGS network. Plans are also underway to develop a ground-based system that would provide school students across Kazakhstan with access to satellite data.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh school student ranks among top 3 at International Olympiad in AI.