Kazakh streetlifter pockets gold at 10th World Streetlifting Championships in Moscow

The competition was held in Moscow, which brought together more than 3,500 participants from 37 countries. This is the second consecutive victory at the World Championships for Dmitriy. Additionally, the 21-year-old athlete is a two-time Asian champion.

“I have been doing streetlifting for four years. I found this sport accessible and interesting because all I need for training is a sports ground, which is available in almost every yard. I also find this sport entertaining. It always looks impressive and mesmerizing. Preparation for the championships was very intense and required considerable effort. However, it is crucial for us to develop and promote the sport to the masses,” Imenchenkov said.

On top of that, Dmitriy works as a PE teacher and offers personal fitness training, making sport accessible to public.