Kazakh speed skaters finish 4th in Women's Team Sprint at ISU World Championships in Norway

Team Kazakhstan included Nadezhda Morozova, Kristina Silaeva, and Daria Vazhenina.

The Kazakh team finished 4th, with the Dutch skaters claiming victory. Canada secured the second place, while Poland was ranked third.

It bears to remind that in total five athletes represent Kazakhstan at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship, including Nadezhda Morozova, Kristina Silaeva, Daria Vazhenina, Yevgeniy Koshkin, and Altai Zhardembekuly.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s young skaters have captured four medals at the ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Calgary, Canada.