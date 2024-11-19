Kazakh, Serbian leaders discuss launch of direct flights between capital cities

The Kazakh leader thanked Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for the informative talk in a tete-a-tete format and the hospitality to the Kazakhstani side.

On his part, the President of Serbia expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the visit, highlighting its strategic importance to further deepen bilateral relations. Vučić stressed the importance to promote mutually beneficial ties, that serve as the basis for strengthening peace and stability in the region as well as in the global arena.

During the meeting, special attention was placed to greater trade-economic and investment interaction.

Both Presidents commended the growing trade turnover over the past few years, calling for close cooperation amid the current geopolitical and economic situation in the world.

The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in further boosting bilateral trade turnover and expanding the range of goods supplied.

The meeting highlighted the wide opportunities and resources available to promote anchor joint projects in the fields of industry, agriculture, transit and logistics, military and industrial complex, digitalization, telecommunication and aerospace industry.

The need for greater connectivity and diversification of transport infrastructure, including launching direct flights between the capitals, was noted.

The Heads of State drew attention to establishing practical interaction in the spheres of education, science, health, tourism and AI.

Tokayev and Vučić also expressed confidence that the bilateral documents set to be signed are to contribute to further deepening of Kazakh-Serbian cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held talks in a narrow format.

An official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

