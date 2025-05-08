Kazakh senators approve CICA transformation law

Senator Darkhan Kydyrali says the document was developed in line with the President’s directive to transform the CICA into a full-fledged international organization and based on a decision of the 6th Summit of the CICA held in Astana in October 2022.

“The Asian Council headquartered in Astana unites 28 countries or 90% of the Asian continent. Kazakhstan, being a constituent country of the Council, gives special attention to the improvement of the Organization’s work, including the work of the Secretariat, its executive body,” the deputy noted.

In his words, the amendments made to the protocol aim at enhancing the status of the Secretariat’s employees, sent from the member-countries or employed by a contract, in line with the rules and practice of the UN and other international organizations.

“An employee, regardless of citizenship, while performing his official duties has immunity from the jurisdiction of the host country, and is exempt from the state's individual tax and is offered a number of other benefits,” Kydyrali notes.

In general, the document provides for 32 amendments to the Agreement on conditions of stay of the CICA Secretariat on the territory of Kazakhstan.