Kazakh Senate to debate environmental, security, and economic bills in packed 14-item agenda

The meeting agenda includes 14 issues. One of them will be the second reading of a bill amending legislation on environmental issues and improving certain sectors of the economy.

Senators will also debate several international agreements, such as the Economic Partnership Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the joint management and rational use of transboundary water bodies.

The meeting also plans to discuss amendments to Collective Security Treaty Organization documents regulating the status of collective security formations and the transportation of military units, as well as military products.

The agenda also includes the draft law "On Psychological Activities."

Amendments on public administration and local self-government, customs regulation, digitalization of the financial market, bankruptcy, and improvements to social legislation will also be considered.

A separate set of issues is devoted to the development of the nuclear industry and radioactive waste management. Senators will debate amendments to legislation on energy and subsoil use in the first reading.

The agenda also includes the draft law "On Credit Rating Activities."

Previously, the Majilis ratified the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the joint management and rational use of transboundary water bodies, as well as amendments to the agreements of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.