Kazakh Senate approves agreement on intra-CIS free trade in services

Senator Serik Shaidarov presented the draft law.

The agreement is purposed to expand trade and economic cooperation of the parties, to provide Kazakhstani exporters of services with access to the market of partners, opportunities to establish enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstan’s capital and create additional conditions for attracting investments and protection of mutual investments.

The main tasks of the agreement are to ensure the sustainable development of the free trade area of the CIS and create favorable conditions for further economic growth of CIS member states.

Shaidarov said as part of the agreement, Uzbekistan liberalizes 54 service subsectors, including law, tax, accounting, architectural, engineering, IT services, and tourism, that allow Kazakhstani companies to enter the Uzbek market.

The agreement is expected to expand the sales market for Kazakhstani services, liberalize trade, and reduce barriers and administrative restrictions.