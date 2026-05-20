Kazakh scientists develop new milk whey deep processing technologies

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

Scientists of the Kazakh Scientific and Research Institute of Processing and Food Industry are working on a scientific project on the effective use of milk whey, a byproduct of dairy production that is often underutilized or discarded.

Milk whey is rich in nutritional and biological value and can serve as a basis for functional foods.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agroculture Ministry

Researchers will create protein–carbohydrate concentrates from whey and combine with plant raw materials such as wheat bran and lentils. This approach increases nutritional value and ensures rational use of dairy byproducts.

The technologies will enable production of kefir with enhanced properties, curd-based products, kurt (traditional dried cheese balls) and condensed milk with improved functional qualities.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

New products will contain higher levels of easily digestible protein, dietary fiber, and bioactive substances and are expected to support better health and digestion.

Work is underway to develop recipes, define technological parameters, and conduct pilot testing.

Future plans include introducing these technologies into Kazakhstan’s dairy industry.

The project aims to transform milk whey from a low-value byproduct into a valuable raw material for next-generation foods, reducing waste and boosting efficiency.

Noteworthy, scientists of the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University began Phase II clinical trials of a homegrown drug designed for immunotherapy against wormwood pollen allergy.