Kazakh scientists create moisturizing cream from sheep fat

Sheep tail fat is rich in natural fatty acids and sterols, penetrates deep skin layers, restores water-salt balance, and accelerates cell renewal.

Grape seed oil is an antioxidant. It nourishes skin and promotes wound healing.

Beeswax provides soft texture and protects against wind and cold.

Mint and lavender oils are natural antiseptics that reduce inflammation, add fragrance, and relax muscles.

Unlike many commercial creams, this product is fully organic, free from synthetic preservatives, alcohol, or excess vitamins.

It was tested in an accredited laboratory in Almaty.

No toxic substances (arsenic, mercury, lead) or harmful microorganisms were detected.

Its pH level of 6.1 matches the skin’s natural environment.

The conclusion reads it does not irritate skin and does not cause allergies.

Lead researcher Gulmira Abyzbekova explained that sheep fat traditionally has a strong smell and heavy texture, limiting its use in cosmetics. By combining it with grape seed oil and essential oils in precise proportions, the team achieved a modern, pleasant, fast-absorbing consistency.

For international markets, animal-fat-based cosmetics may face challenges due to the popularity of vegan skincare.

To expand globally, the product will need ISO and ECO certifications and strong educational marketing to highlight its natural purity.

The patent marks the beginning of commercialization. The team plans to introduce the cream to consumers soon, positioning it as a Kazakhstani organic innovation in skincare.

Noteworthy, over 37,000 scientific inventions registered in Kazakhstan.