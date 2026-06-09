Kazakh schoolchildren win 8 medals at Al-Khwarizmi International Olympiad
10:33, 9 June 2026
The Al-Khwarizmi International Mathematics and Informatics Olympiad has concluded in Tashkent, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
It brought together gifted students from 10 countries to compete in theoretical and practical problem-solving.
The Olympiad aims to reveal talented students and nurture their scientific research and intellectual potential.
Kazakhstan’s team of eight students achieved a 100% medal result sweeping four gold, three silver, and one bronze medals.