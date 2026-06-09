EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh schoolchildren win 8 medals at Al-Khwarizmi International Olympiad

    10:33, 9 June 2026

    The Al-Khwarizmi International Mathematics and Informatics Olympiad has concluded in Tashkent, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

    Kazakh schoolchildren win 8 medals at Al-Khwarizmi International Olympiad
    Photo credit: Enlightenment Ministry

    It brought together gifted students from 10 countries to compete in theoretical and practical problem-solving.

    The Olympiad aims to reveal talented students and nurture their scientific research and intellectual potential.

    Kazakhstan’s team of eight students achieved a 100% medal result sweeping four gold, three silver, and one bronze medals.

    Education Education and Science Kazakhstan Schools
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All