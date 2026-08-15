Kazakh school student among world’s top five young programmers

All four members of the Kazakhstan team won medals – one gold and three silver. In the overall team standings, Kazakhstan placed 10th, one of the country's best results in its history at the Olympiad.

Maxim Tsoi, a 12th-grade student at Spectrum International School in Astana, won gold and finished 5th in the individual world rankings.

The silver medalists are:

Aldiyar Seitbay – 11th-grade student at the Astana Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum for Boys

Mansur Mamadakhunov – 11th-grade student at the Kyzylorda Region Bilim-Innovation Boarding Lyceum for Boys

Askar Akezhan – 12th-grade student at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Science and Mathematics in Semey

Kazakhstan's team coaches:

Temirlan Satylkhanov – head coach from Astana IT University

Aibar Kuanyshbay – senior lecturer, International Information Technologies University

In 2025, Kazakh students won three silver and one bronze medal, ranking 14th. This year, the team improved its standing by four positions.

Kazakh school students have claimed 79 medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics over the years.

Earlier, Qaziform reported that a Kazakh school student ranked among the top 3 at the International Olympiad in AI.